Jerash: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

