JELD-WEN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $986 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.7 million.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion.

