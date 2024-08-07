Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $153 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAMF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up