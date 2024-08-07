Jamf Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $153 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAMF

