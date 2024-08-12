Live Radio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 6:03 PM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported profit of $155.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $991.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

