Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $146.9 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $146.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $4.23 billion in the period.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.