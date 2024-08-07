Jackson Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $275 million in…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $275 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.32 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.8 billion.

