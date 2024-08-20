Jack Henry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $101.1 million.

The Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $559.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $563.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $381.8 million, or $5.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $5.78 to $5.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.