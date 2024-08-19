Ituran: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Monday reported net income of…

AZOOR, Israel (AP) — AZOOR, Israel (AP) — Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN) on Monday reported net income of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Azoor, Israel-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for vehicles posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRN

