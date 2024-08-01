ITT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.2 million. On…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $905.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.1 million.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.90 per share.

