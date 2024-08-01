Itron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.3…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $609.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Itron expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

