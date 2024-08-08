Live Radio
Iteris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024, 6:40 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Thursday reported net income of $392,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $45.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Iteris said it expects revenue in the range of $44 million to $48 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $188 million to $194 million.

