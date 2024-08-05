Is Organic Food Worth the Extra Cost?

The term “organic” has become synonymous with healthy eating, yet what does it actually mean when you see it on…

The term “organic” has become synonymous with healthy eating, yet what does it actually mean when you see it on a label?

“Understanding the specifics can help you make informed decisions about whether the higher price tag is worth it for you,” Sarah Heckler, a registered dietitian with Anne Till Nutrition Group, said in an email.

Here is some information to help you decide whether organic foods are worth the extra money.

What Does Organic Mean?

For a product to be labeled organic in the United States, it must meet specific standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These include:

— No synthetic fertilizers or pesticides

— No genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

— No antibiotics or growth hormones for animals

— Sustainable farming practices

“These standards aim to promote a healthier environment and reduce exposure to potentially harmful chemicals,” Heckler said.

When Is Organic Worth the Cost?

The decision regarding whether to spend extra for organic foods is a personal choice. Heckler said the following items are worth the cost:

— Eggs (for higher nutritional value and animal welfare)

— Meat and poultry (to avoid antibiotics and hormones)

— Dairy products (for the same reasons as eggs and meat/poultry)

Heckler suggested skipping these items for organic classification:

— Canned goods (minimal nutritional difference)

— Frozen foods (only sometimes worth it)

— Packaged snacks (typically not worth the higher price)

In addition, certain produce can be worth it, Donald W. Schaffner, a distinguished professor in the department of Food Science at Rutgers University in New Jersey, said in an email.

He said that produce can be called organic if it’s grown on soil that had no prohibited substances applied for three years prior to harvest.

“Prohibited substances include most synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. In instances when a grower has to use a synthetic substance to achieve a specific purpose, the substance must be approved according to criteria that examine its effects on human health and the environment,” Schaffner said.

Is There a Marketing Facade?

There can be a marketing aspect to the organic label.

“Not all organic products offer significant health benefits over their non-organic counterparts, and sometimes the label is used to justify higher prices,” Heckler said. “It’s essential to evaluate whether the benefits are worth the cost for each specific product.”

In fact, Vanessa Imus, a registered dietitian in Seattle, Washington, said in an email that some research has shown organic foods contain superior nutrition quality, while other studies show no differences.

“We do, however, have studies proving that some pesticides may interfere with hormones and increase the likelihood of cancer, cardiovascular disease, asthma and diabetes,” she said.

Balance Your Choices

While organic foods can be beneficial, they are not always necessary for a healthy diet, Heckler said.

“Understanding what the organic label means and being selective about your purchases can help you make the best choices for your health and budget,” she added.

