Is Organic Food Better?

Demand for organic food continues to grow, despite these products often being pricier than conventional food.

Sales of certified organic products approached $70 billion in 2023, a new record for the sector, and the category is predicted to reach $144 billion by 2032.

So, why are people choosing to buy organic products, and are they worth the steeper cost?

What Does Organic Mean?

If you see Organic USDA on a label, that means the food has been produced according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. The certifications vary for different types of products, but generally require:

— Fruits, vegetables and grains must be produced without synthetic fertilizers and most synthetic pesticides, as well as grown using farming techniques that protect soil and water.

— Meat, dairy and eggs are from animals that are not given growth hormones or antibiotics, and the animals are allowed to roam freely outdoors.

— Packaged goods have to be created without genetically modified ingredients, or GMOs, and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

Are Organic Foods Healthier?

Organic is not necessarily healthier. You may assume a cookie with the Organic USDA seal is a better choice than one without, but you could be wrong. One study suggests organic labels could be giving an undeserving health halo to foods. When study participants were shown a box of cookies with an organic label, they considered it equally healthy to conventional cookies even though the organic cookies contained more sugar and fat.

The fastest-growing organic products include soda, frozen pies and baked goods, according to data from SPINS, a market research firm. So don’t let organic labeling make these products appear better for you than they actually are.

If you can’t assume organic cookies or soda are healthier than non-organic versions, what about organic fruits and vegetables? Some studies have compared organic vs. conventional produce and have found little nutritional differences, beyond potentially higher polyphenol levels in some organic produce. Polyphenols are plant compounds that have health benefits.

A systematic review of 35 studies suggests organic food consumption may be linked to reduced incidence of metabolic syndrome, high BMI, infertility, preeclampsia and birth defects, although the authors warn these are observational studies and the evidence does not support a definitive conclusion on the long-term health benefits of organic foods.

Instead of a direct correlation between organic foods and health, it’s likely that people who eat more organic food tend to eat healthier overall and are less likely to be overweight or obese, they conclude.

Rodale Institute’s long-term study, called the Vegetable Systems Trial, aims to link soil health to the nutritional quality of vegetables. It may help uncover the nutritional differences between organic and conventional vegetables. This nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to growing the regenerative organic movement, says the nutrient density of crops has declined in the past 50 years because of poor soil health.

Environmental Benefits of Organic Food

Even though organic foods may not be more nutritious than their conventional counterparts, there are other reasons people prefer to choose organics.

Sharon Palmer, the “Plant-Powered Dietitian,” co-founder of Food + Planet and a U.S. News & World Report Best Diets panelist, says the benefits of organic agriculture are more related to improving the health of the planet instead of people, although research points to some human benefits including reduced exposure to pesticide residues.

Palmer says she favors organic food because it is a more holistic style of agriculture that better protects our ecosystems, including land, air and water, as well as beneficial insects and wildlife.

“Organic farming centers upon using biological practices, such as cover crops, rotations, and composting to improve the organic matter in the soil, allowing it to better absorb water, store carbon, and other nutrients, which improves its resilience to climate change, pests and diseases,” she says.

Food systems researcher Chris Vogliano, director of global research for Food + Planet, says organic farming practices enhance soil health, promote biodiversity and reduce environmental stresses compared to conventional farming.

One potential downside is that organic farms usually have lower yields than conventional farms because they don’t use synthetic fertilizers, he says. That means more land may be needed to produce the same amount of food.

Critics have complained that organic agriculture is an inefficient approach to food production, yet research suggests a blend of organic and other innovative farming systems is needed to safely feed the planet.

“In the long term, maintaining soil health and biodiversity is crucial for ensuring sustainable agriculture and ecosystem resilience for future generations,” Vogliano says.

Why Do People Buy Organic Foods?

The avoidance of pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, added growth hormones and GMOs is the driving force for organic purchases, says Melissa Abbott, vice president of syndicated studies for the Hartman Group, a market research firm specializing in food and beverage culture.

Yet, the Organic USDA halo has become so strong that people assume other attributes, such as food that is safer, more wholesome, less processed and responsibly produced, Hartman Group research indicates.

The organic seal has become one of the most influential certifications, especially to Gen Z, who place even greater importance on environmental sustainability compared to other generations, according to the New Hope Network.

Gen Z is increasingly conscious of the ethical implications of their food choices and looks for products that align with their values, such as animal welfare, fair trade and support for organic farmers, according to the Organic Trade Association’s 2024 Organic Industry Survey.

Transparency is increasingly important to shoppers, with 86% of consumers saying they see certifications, such as USDA organic, as an indication of transparency, NielsenIQ reports.

Others choose organics due to concerns about the health of farm workers, who have been shown to be at greater risk of certain cancers potentially from pesticide exposure.

“The economic conditions of the last couple of years have been challenging for some consumers but we see organic sales and unit growth outpacing overall store growth and have seen the pricing gap between organics and other products narrow, further boosting consumers’ ability to make the jump to organics,” says Kathryn Peters, head of industry relations for SPINS.

Is it Better to Choose Organic Food?

At the end of the day, the important thing is for people to eat more fruits and vegetables. Choosing to buy organic depends on your budget, accessibility and cultural preferences, says Palmer.

“I grow some of my own food organically to save money, and shop from local organic farmers to support a more localized biodiverse food system that is produced without most synthetic inputs,” she says.

Produce is the largest organic category and is the primary entry point into the organic market. If you’re considering buying organic produce, Palmer says one place to start is reviewing the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen, which identifies fruits and vegetables with the most and least pesticides.

However, it’s important to know that all of the pesticide levels in the Dirty Dozen are lower than current limits established by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Don’t let fears of pesticides keep you from consuming produce,” Palmer says.

Eating more plant-based foods, whether organic or conventional, is linked to numerous health benefits and will also help reduce your carbon footprint because plants require less land and inputs to grow compared to animal products.

Beyond food, the Rodale Institute says organic is a philosophy: “Organic is a vision for working and living in harmony with nature. The result is healthy soil, which grows healthy plants, which make for healthy people. By abstaining from synthetic inputs and encouraging natural systems, organic farmers help create a better future for people, animals, and the environment.”

