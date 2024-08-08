Ironwood: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $860,000 in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $860,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.8 million.

Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $375 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRWD

