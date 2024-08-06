IRobot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.6 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — IRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $70.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.41. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The robotics technology company posted revenue of $166.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, iRobot expects its results to range from a loss of 11 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $217 million to $223 million for the fiscal third quarter.

IRobot expects full-year results to range from a loss of $3.77 per share to a loss of $3.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $765 million to $800 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRBT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.