Investors Title: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investors Title Co. (ITIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $4.70.

The insurance company posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period.

