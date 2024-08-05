Intrepid Potash: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $833,000 in its second…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) on Monday reported a loss of $833,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $52.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.