Intra-Cellular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $161.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITCI

