Intevac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Intevac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intevac Inc. (IVAC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The producer of manufacturing equipment used in the disk drive, solar, semiconductor and photonics industries posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.

