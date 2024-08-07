Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.3 million in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Wednesday reported net income of $21.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $462 million in the period.

