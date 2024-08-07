International Money Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $14 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $171.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, International Money Express expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170.6 million to $175.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

International Money Express expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $657.6 million to $677.6 million.

