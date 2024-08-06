International Flavors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.1 billion to $11.3 billion.

