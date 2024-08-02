Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $22.6 million in its second…

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.32 billion.

