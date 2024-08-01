InterDigital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $109.7 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $109.7 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $3.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.57 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $223.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $98 million for the fiscal third quarter.

InterDigital expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $690 million to $740 million.

