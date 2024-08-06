Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $36.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The perfume maker posted revenue of $342.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.