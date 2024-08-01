Integral Ad Science: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $129 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $139 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $538 million to $544 million.

