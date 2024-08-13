Intapp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $597,000…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $597,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $430.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 14 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 59 cents to 63 cents per share.

