Insulet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $188.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.59. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $488.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.1 million.

