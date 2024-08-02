Instructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Friday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Instructure Holdings Inc. (INST) on Friday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The education technology company posted revenue of $170.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.1 million.

