Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) on Thursday reported net income of $2 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSE

