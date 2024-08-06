Inspire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden Valley, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $195.9 million in the period.

Inspire expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 80 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $788 million to $798 million.

