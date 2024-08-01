Insight Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $87.4 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $87.4 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.90 per share.

