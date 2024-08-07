Inseego: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported net income of $624,000 in its…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inseego Corp. (INSG) on Wednesday reported net income of $624,000 in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 4 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $59.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.6 million.

