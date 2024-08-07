INNOVATE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $313.1 million in the period.

