INNOVATE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Wednesday reported profit of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $313.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VATE

