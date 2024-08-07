Innergex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Wednesday reported net income of $14.6…

The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $175 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $175.1 million.

