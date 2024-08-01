InMode: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Thursday reported net income of $23.8 million in…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Thursday reported net income of $23.8 million in its second quarter.

The Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 34 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $86.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.