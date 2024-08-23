Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 26

XCharge – Beijing, 3.3 million shares, priced at $6-$8, managed by Tiger Brokers Huatai. Proposed Nasdaq symbol XCH. Business: Provides DC fast chargers and related EV technology out of China and Europe.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Trident Digital Tech – Singapore, 1.8 million shares, priced at $5-$7, managed by WallachBeth Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TDTH. Business: Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore.

Powell Max – Hong Kong, 1.7 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by WallachBeth Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PMAX. Business: Provides financial communication services in Hong Kong.

