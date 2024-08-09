Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 12

Trident Digital Tech – Singapore, 1.8 million shares, priced at $5-$7, managed by WallachBeth Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol TDTH. Business: Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore.

