Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 3:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Aug. 5

Actuate Therapeutics – Fort Worth, Texas, 3 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Titan Partners Newbridge. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACTU. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing an inhibitor therapy for difficult to treat cancers.

