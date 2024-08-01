Live Radio
ING: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 5:06 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.92 billion in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Amsterdam, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.15 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

