Infinera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Friday reported a loss of $48.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $342.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.6 million.

