ImmunityBio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2024, 8:11 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Monday reported a loss of $134.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The immunotherapy company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

