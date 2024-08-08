Immunic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

