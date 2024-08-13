Immatics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.4 million in…

TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — TUBINGEN, Germany (AP) — Immatics N.V. (IMTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tubingen, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

