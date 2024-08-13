IHS Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $121.1 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $121.1 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $435.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHS

