Idexx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $203.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.44.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $10.31 to $10.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion.

