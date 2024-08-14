Live Radio
Ideal Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 9:46 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The power conversion technologies developer posted revenue of $1,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IPWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IPWR

