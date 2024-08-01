IdaCorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported earnings of $89.5 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported earnings of $89.5 million in its second quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $451 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $5.30 to $5.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.