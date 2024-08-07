ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $596.5 million in the period.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

