Ichor Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $210 million for the fiscal third quarter.

